Dining With Grace: Pinocchio In Cucina

By Grace Hiney

Proprietor Chef Pino (Giuseppe Barravecchia) asked my friend Barbara and me to come and sample a variety of his foods. What a treat! Pinocchio has been a local Italian treasure for many years, not only for its cuisine but also the array of gifts for children and adults alike.

Here you will find packaged Italian pastas of every variety, along with cars and trucks for kiddies, various candies, cookies, specialty oils and vinegars, and much more. In fact, for the upcoming Easter holiday there are large, beautifully wrapped presents filled with Easter eggs.

Pinocchio offers an outdoor patio with umbrellas keeping it shady, as well as comfy inside tables when the weather is rainy, which it was the day we had lunch.

To start us off on this chilly day, Chef Pino served each of us a vegan soup—one had beans with barley and the other was vegetable. Both were delightfully warm and delicious.

Next came the chopped salad with its mix of romaine lettuce, roasted bell peppers and bits of grilled chicken along with pieces of bacon, salami, boiled eggs and gorgonzola cheese, all tossed in a splendid balsamic vinegar dressing. This salad is large and quite enough for lunch ($10.99).

Next up were two pastas: tortellini with pieces of roasted chicken and spinach in a pesto sauce ($13.99), and a wild-boar rigatoni ($13.99). Both pastas were filled with flavor. Believe me, we had a hard time not eating every tasty bite, but with all of this enticing food we had decided to take some home for another meal. Here, those who may not eat gluten will find several pastas that are gluten-free.