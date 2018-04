A comedy show, “Veteran Comedy Relief,” created by veterans and featuring veteran standup comics, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, April 7, at American Legion Post 283, 15247 La Cruz Dr.

Produced by VetStream TV, the event will live-stream on its website vetstreamtv.com. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at: eventbrite.com/e/veteran-comedy-relief-tickets-44278328673. The public is invited.