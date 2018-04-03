Palisades Crime: Home Windows Smashed and Ransacked; Suspect Breaks Into Paul Revere Middle School

The following April 2, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary

15100 Albright, 3/23/18 at 8:30 PM. The suspect (male NFD) smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took watches.

1400 Allenford, btwn 3/26/18 at 3 PM and 3/27/18 at 7 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter classroom. It was unknown what property was stolen at the time of the report.

15500 Sunset, 3/29/18 at 8 PM. The suspect (male black, NFD) pried open a balcony door to enter victim’s home. It was unknown what property was stolen at the time of the report.

1300 Chautauqua, btwn 3/23/18 at 2:30 PM and 3/30/18 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter and ransack victim’s home. It was unknown what property was stolen at the time of the report.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

14700 Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/26/18 btwn 6 PM and 6:10 PM. The suspect opened victim’s vehicle and took victim’s purse while the victim was pumping gas.

500 Erskine, btwn 3/26/18 at 6 PM and 3/27/18 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a briefcase, money, and a flashlight.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 3/31/18 btwn 7:50 AM and 9:50 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and bags.

Theft

500 Palisades Dr, btwn 3/22/18 at 9 PM and 3/23/18 at 12 PM. The suspect cut a lock and took victim’s bicycle.

16400 El Hito Pl, 3/12/18 at 6 PM. The suspect took victim’s jewelry during a party.