PaliHi Swimmers Seek More Records, Titles

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Last May, the News reported that the Palisades High School swim teams were so fast that “it wasn’t a question of winning at city finals, but rather how many city records the swimmers would break (five) and how many would qualify for the state meet in Clovis (20).”

This year Coach Maggie Nance has 110 swimmers/divers and isn’t sure how many records will fall, but she feels that both teams have the depth and talent to easily repeat as City Section champs.

“We just graduated some powerful boys, the [Greg, Jon and Alex] Havertons, Kian [Brouwer] and Hunter [Loncar],” Nance said. “But, it opens up the lineup for the next tier of kids.”

She has seven senior boys, including Roy Yoo, Lucas Lacy, Sammy Speiser, Tevin Pak, William Cho, J.J. Chang, Taylor Torgerson and Jonas Sauter. “These guys are super fast,” Nance said.

At last year’s city finals, Yoo was part of the 200-yard freestyle team that set a City record (1:25.23), and also won the 100-yard freestyle (46.68) and took second in the 50 free. Lacy was part of the medley team that also set a new record (1:35.68).

This year’s team captains are Sautter, Chang and Torgerson.

Nance said she also has younger swimmers, many of them sophomores, who will be contesting individual spots with excellent times. They include Andrew Planting, Chris Pederson and Daniel Yin.