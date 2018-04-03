Murder Mystery to be Held at Palisades Woman’s Club

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club invites the community to a fundraiser called “A Prom Murder Mystery” and buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The setting is a 1957 high school prom dance and then . . . a murder. Who in the room is the killer and why?

Guests are encouraged to wear prom clothes to the event, which will be held at the Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave. Tickets are $75 per person, and proceeds will support the ongoing renovations of the Clubhouse.

For more information, call 310-454-9012 for tickets. Space is limited.