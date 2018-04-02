‘Play On!’ at Theatre Palisades Opens April 6

Theatre Palisades’ second show of the season is Play On! by Rick Abbot, which opens April 6. The farce centers around an opening night of “Murder Most Foul,” but the cast has yet to make it through one rehearsal, and the playwright keeps rewriting the script. This is a fast and funny backstage comedy appropriate for the entire family.

Directed by Sherry Coon, the cast features Michael Bernstein (Henry), Lauren Chapman (Violet), Richard Conolly (Saul), Bella Dixon (Smitty), Ria Parody Erlich (Aggie), Sue Hardie (Louise), Keely O’Sullivan (Smitty), Cindy Pearl (Phyllis), Catherine “Cat” Rahm (Gerry), Marina Tidwell (Polly) and Robert Watson (Billy).