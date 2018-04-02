Palisadian Brett Doherty: Premiere Restaurateur

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

As a 15-year-old Palisades High School student, Brett Doherty took his first job in the kitchen of Seafood Broiler in Brentwood. Almost 40 years later, he still enjoys working in the restaurant business, only now he operates Killer Shrimp in Marina Del Rey and various other restaurants through his firm, The Hospitality Collective.

“I grew up in the heyday of the restaurant business,” said Doherty, a native of Pacific Palisades, where he still lives. “Restaurants were booming. I loved the hands-on aspect of being a restaurateur. I just loved the business from taking the order” to cooking the meal and managing the restaurant.

That love was noticed by his early employers, who quickly promoted him into management. Harry Lewis, both a family friend and a founder/owner of Hamburger Hamlet, was a particular mentor. Doherty began working for Lewis on his 21st birthday at the suggestion of his father, Bill.