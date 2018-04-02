PaliHi Students Start Virtual Businesses

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Palisades High School’s virtual enterprise business class hosted a “trade” show on February 27 in Mercer Hall. Two student-developed businesses, School Brew and Moda Apparel, had items on display.

Students sold coffee and T-shirts and held a raffle of several basket items. They also plan to go door-to-door or set up a booth at the Sunday farmers’ market on campus to sell See’s candy and Popcorn Factory products. The goal is to raise money for travel expenses to attend a national competition in New York City in April.

Senior Amanda Thompson said the elective class, held periods two and four, is not like a regular class with the “teacher telling us what to do for step one, step two.”

Virtually, the students are given seed money and then have to create a business and figure out the cost of running it, including paying salaries, building costs and utility bills.

“We get a lot of freedom to figure it out,” said Thompson, who explained that the class develops a business and each student has a job—in her case, creating the website.

Junior Leah Radow, the CEO of School Brew, said the virtual business of selling coffee to students on campus came about because of an observation.