Michael Edlen: Leasing vs Selling in Pacific Palisades

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Our team handles many leases and I am often asked to advise about the pros and cons of leasing a home versus selling it. Many people ask what the process is for leasing in Pacific Palisades and what are the owner’s responsibilities.

It is interesting to note that the Palisades lease market is similar in a few ways to the home sales market.

The number of local owners who decide to lease is nearly the same as those who sell, about 20 per month. The inventory level is similar, with less than a 3-month supply of homes for sale or lease, and it may take about 1.5 months to get a contract signed. Another similarity is that even in a strong seller’s and leaser’s market, 20-25 percent of those listed do not succeed.

The median Palisades leased price for the last year has been $7,900 per month. The current range of leases available through the MLS is $3,000-$50,000 per month, with the median being $12,000.

In some situations where it does not mat- ter to an owner whether they lease or sell the property, we have provided dual marketing.

In this way the marketplace can help determine whether the home will be sold or leased, or occasionally leased with either an option to purchase or an actual lease-purchase program. As there are