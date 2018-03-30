Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Library Lacks a Librarian

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s annual book fair was held in the school’s library last week. For some of the middle school’s 2,100 students, this may be the first time in a while that they have visited the campus library.

The last full-time librarian at the school, Christina Berke, was hired in November 2014 by a school search committee. She produced a library newsletter and oversaw an active library, teaching online research techniques and elective lessons on primary sources, while also sponsoring reading contests. She left in June 2015 to attend an MFA program for creative writing in New York.

The position was not restaffed, due to budget constraints, according to Principal Tom Iannucci, who says funds are being used to hire more teachers and reduce class sizes, which are priorities of the school’s administration.

Staffing the librarian position, who would also be a credentialed teacher, comes down to how much money is allotted to non-classroom positions, says Iannucci. “We are funding a lot of extra teaching positions to lower class sizes.”

Currently, eighth grade history teacher Faiza Makhani works at the library after school, sixth grade English teacher Jon Bachman is there during lunch and retired