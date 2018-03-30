Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Hands Out $38,000

The happiest place in Southern California on March 6 wasn’t Disneyland, but rather the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, where grant recipients shared $38,000 that will be used for worthwhile causes.

Representatives of the 25 community and charitable organizations that were recipients of the grants first were treated a spectacular display of desserts that included cupcakes, bars and cookies, before receiving checks.

Woman’s Club president Cathi Ruddy welcomed everyone and said,“I am in awe of the many people who volunteer and contribute to making Pacific Palisades a better community and by hearing their ideas and the results of their efforts. It is a privilege to support you.”

Grant committee chairperson Joanna Curtis explained that once grants were received, they were reviewed and presented to the board. The general membership voted on the amounts given each applicant.

“I was truly inspired by each organization both in reading their applications and their presentations at Grant Night,” said Curtis. “I love how the members of the Woman’s Club came together to raise money to support our local community through 25 projects that touch the lives of every Palisadian.”

ARTS and RECREATION:

David Williams accepted for the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce and said funds would be used for the annual Holiday Ho! Ho! Ho! “This has been going on for at least 50 years and we need to keep it going.”

Andrew Frew and Williams accepted for Movies in the Park, which will start its 15th year and is free to all residents. They explained it costs $11,000 just to host one movie and noted “The Woman’s Club has kept us going.”

Annette Alexakis said the Pacific Palisades Art Association will use the money to buy a projector to use for their programs, which take place the fourth Tuesday of the month. Bob Harter and Erich Haas accepted for the Pali Community Center Committee and money will be used for the bocce courts. The Park Advisory Board needs to raise $200,000 before they can receive a $400,000 grant from the American Legion. The Palisades Americanism Parade Association, represented by outgoing president Daphne Gronich, incoming president Matt Rodman and board member Rich Wilken, accepted the check. “This will pay for youth activities at the fireworks,” Wilken said. “This is the 70th anniversary of the parade, the 40th anniversary of the fireworks and the 10th anniversary of the concert. We greatly appreciate your support.”