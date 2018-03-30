Matthew Rodman is New Palisades Fourth of July Parade Leader

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Alphabet Street resident Matthew Rodman told his 13-year-old son Max that he had volunteered to take over as president of the Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA).

Max immediately responded, “Dad, what have you done?”

It was the same question the News asked Rodman at the first 2018 PAPA meeting, held at the American Legion hall on March 12.

“Because I don’t have enough to do,” Rodman joked, adding “I would love to tell you I’ve dreamed of being president of PAPA my entire life, but . . .”

Then Rodman turned serious and explained that the dozens of residents who volunteer on parade day every Fourth of July play a vital role and routinely give up their holiday for the community.