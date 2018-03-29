PaliHi Softball Could Repeat as League Champs

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Just like last year, PaliHi softball coach Tori Dario expects the team to start slow but end strong.

The main reason is that their first full practice couldn’t take place until the day before the first preseason game. The team instead first held short practices at the Palisades Recreation Center, as other teams had dibs on the football field, which is where the team eventually holds both practices and games.

Because of the lack of field space, “the season usually starts out a little rough, and once we’ve got a few games under our belt, we do all right,” said Dario, who is starting her fourth year as head coach.

Last year, although the team racked up some losses in the preseason, they won the Western League and earned the number one seed in the city division II playoffs, where they reached the semifinals.

“They all stepped up last year, especially in the playoffs,” Dario said. This year, “Talent-wise we have it. We have to put it all together.”

Due to last year’s strong showing, this season the team, along with fellow Western League teams Venice and Hamilton, has been moved from Division II to Division I. The playoff structure has also been changed, so that every Division I team is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs in the open division with the top 8 teams playing in a separate Division I playoff.

“It’s nice to know right now, ‘Hey, we’re going to make playoffs,’” Dario said.

Their preseason again featured the expected early losses, including 5-1 against Culver City on March 6, 9-7 versus Lincoln on March 8, 6-1 against Sylmar on March 10, and 7-2 versus Pacifica also on March 10.