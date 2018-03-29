Kids’ Yoga Day Planned for Palisades Rec Center on April 6

Pacific Palisades resident Teresa Power will host a special Kids’ Yoga Day celebration from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6, at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Dr.

Parents and kids of all ages are welcome. The first 50 kids will receive a free yoga mat and gift bag. Fresh fruit and healthy snacks will be donated by Bristol Farms and Whole Foods.

The event will celebrate the Third Annual International Kids’ Yoga Day. Children are introduced to a short yoga routine and practice it with other children around the world.

In 2017, more than 300 yoga ambassadors from 45 countries and 50 states led over 110,000 children through a simple five-minute routine at the same time, on the same day.

For more information, visit kidsyogaday.com.