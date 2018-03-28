Palisadian Michelle Villemaire Wins First Karate Competition

Michelle Villemaire, who is known in Pacific Palisades for her colorful yarn-bombing tributes to notable women, competed in her first karate tournament on Feb. 24, in Ontario, and won.

Tournament coach Tamar Springer said, “Michelle’s a yellow belt and she competed in the Compete Nationals. She did really well! She won first place in traditional forms, and second place in traditional weapons.”

Villemaire, whose daughters, Pearl, 10, and Vivi, 7, take karate at Gerry Blanck’s dojo in the 881 Alma Real building, started kick-boxing classes there about a year ago. Sensei Marc Lamaze, a third-degree black belt, noticed her potential for karate and suggested that she start learning the sport.

The self-described “Air Force brat,” who was born in Massachusetts but spent much of her childhood in Saudi Arabia, joined the dojo and Lamaze called her “a natural.”

She averaged about four hours a week at the martial arts center, taking TJ Storm’s kickboxing class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and immediately followed with karate with Sensei Marc.

“Leading up to the competition, I trained more often with Tamar,” Villemaire said. “I’m also incredibly lucky to have had TJ Storm (a huge martial arts star) critique my moves.”

“My kids might even tell you they caught me practicing in the aisles of Gelson’s or the Promenade,” Villemaire said. “I took advantage of open spaces whenever I could.” When it came time for the competition, Springer loaned Villemaire her competition gi (uniform), and she and Lamaze drove her to Ontario.