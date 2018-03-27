Palisadians to Star In ‘Curious George’

Lexie Palmer and Tess Hubbard star in the upcoming production of “Curious George: The Golden Meatball” at the Morgan-Wixson Theater in Santa Monica.

The two Palisadians, who live on the same street, have known each other since second grade and have performed in eight shows together for Theatre Palisades Youth and the Morgan-Wixson, which includes “Flat Stanley,” “Honk, Jr.,” “Seussical” and “A Winter’s Tale.”

Lexie, the daughter of Lara Schrader and Bill Palmer, is a sixth grader at Calvary Christian School and she enjoys theater, tap dancing, rock climbing, drawing and crafts.

Tess, the daughter of Lindsay and Nathan Hubbard, attended Palisades Elementary School and is now a sixth grader at The Archer School for Girls. In addition to performing, Tess loves to play the piano.

One of Lexie’s favorite aspects of performing before young audiences is “I like showing them what kids can do. I love the energy they give to us because it makes us energized as well, which makes the show better.”

Lexie and Tess love this current show, because both are familiar with the “Curious George” books, by Margret and H.A. Rey, that were first published in 1941 and tell the tales of the curious monkey who always seems to get in trouble.

This play revolves around All-You-Can-Eat Meatball Day.