Palisades News Letters: Youth and Government Donations

I saw the letter from Thomas Schramm in your February 21 issue, making a plea for donations for the Youth and Government program. I wanted to give you a heads-up. Thomas, although a Youth and Government delegate, is not part of the Palisades program.

Although the Cal YMCA (the organization that governs Y&G/MUN programs) is important, the dollars donated to it do not stay in the Palisades as they would if those monies were donated directly to the Palisades Y. Please consider donating to the local Youth and Government program at: ymcala.org/pmgive.

Jim Kirtley,

Executive Director

Palisades-Malibu YMCA