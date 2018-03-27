City Halts Hampden Place Construction

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Construction on two houses along Hampden Place, a street on the edge of Potrero Canyon, was initially halted on January 17 for failing to have an erosion-control plan in place. Plastic sheeting and sandbags were placed on the property, but no further activity was noted.

Now, construction is stopped because according to a March 6 letter posted on the fence of 712 and 714 Hampden Place, permits were issued in error and there is an intent to revoke the building permit.

Located off Swarthmore, one-way Hampden loops from just south of Village School, overlooks Patterson Place homes and Potrero Canyon, and returns to Swarthmore.

According to the Department of Building and Safety, one home, at 712 Hampden Place, is permitted for 4,279 sq. ft with a 420-sq.-ft. attached garage, and the second at 724 is permitted for 7,485 sq. ft. with a 400-sq.-ft. garage. Both projects are permitted for swimming pools. Property owner Ali Pourmola was notified that his property, which is in the R1 zone, in a designated hillside area, is subject to the baseline hillside ordinance. The city had three issues with the plans: