Spring EGGstravaganza Set for March 31 at Palisades Recreation Center

The annual spring EGGstravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real. The egg hunt will be held at noon for toddlers to 12 year olds at different locations in the park. Please bring your own basket.

There will be a moon bounces, arts and crafts, face painting, petting zoo and other entertainment. Look for a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. Food trucks will be available for an additional cost.

Additionally, food trucks and other vendors will be available during the event. For more information, call 310-454-1412 or email palisades.rc@lacity.org.