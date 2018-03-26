Rustic Canyon Recreation Center to Host Easter Egg Hunt And Crafters Fair

Rustic Canyon Recreation Center continues a longstanding tradition with its Spring Egg Hunt and Crafters Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, on March 31, at 601 Latimer Rd. The event is free and for all ages—and leashed dogs are welcome.

There will be games, egg hunts, arts and crafts, prizes, a moon bounce, candy shopping and a food truck. The egg hunt will start promptly at noon in three locations— for three age groups.

If you are interested in participating in the Rustic Crafters Fair, please email rusticcanyon.rc@lacity.org for a registration form or information.