Palisades Rotary Club Teamwork Rehabilitates an LAUSD Library

Since last summer, the Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has been raising money for Weigand Elementary School’s library. The LAUSD school, located near Watts Tower, not only needed books, but had a library that needed rehabilitating.

Through Access Books, a nonprofit that works with inner city school libraries, Rotarians committed to raising $24,000 to add books and help with the library makeover.

Rotarians began a “Just Ask” campaign, inviting Palisadians to contribute, and attended the town’s Sunday farmers market many times to raise awareness.

On March 10, a work project at the school was set and even though the club was still about $2,000 short, members trekked to Watts at 8 a.m.

Unknown to the rotarians, Palisadians Zach Davidson and his sister Sophie had been collecting books from friends and family for the past six months.

Zach, a ninth grader at Palisades High School, gathered books as part of his Troop 223 Eagle Scout Project. He also built a book cart and tabletop book shelves.

At her Bat Mitzvah at Kehillat Israel in December, Sophie asked for book contributions as her Mitzvah (good deed) project and worked on this project for her Girl Scout (Troop 12805) Silver Award.