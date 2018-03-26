Editorial: Beach Curfew and the Coastal Commission

Very few Pacific Palisades residents who have been following the beach curfew issue want to see the current midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew lifted at five Los Angeles beaches, including Will Rogers.

Once residents heard the proposed idea in October, many of them publicly registered their displeasure. People spoke about the possibility of increased crime, gang activity and illegal camping. It seemed as if the 2,600 public emails, letters and phone calls against opening the beaches 24/7 would make this “stupid” idea go away.

No. Probably not.

Here’s why.

The California Coastal Commission, established in 1972, was made permanent through the legislature with the California Coastal Act of 1976. Chapter 3 of that act mandates the protection of public access to public trust lands, wet sand and ocean.

When the City of Los Angeles passed the beach curfew ordinance in 1988, it did not seek permission from the Coastal Commission. Then in 1994, Coastal Commissioners received a document titled “Proposed Guidance on Actions Limiting Public Access to Beaches and State Waters (Beach Curfews).”

This document stated that the Coastal Act, with narrow exceptions, clearly confers jurisdiction on the commission over any action by any party, including a local government, that affects public access to beaches.

The guidelines in the document said that citizens should be allowed to use the beach all hours of the night for fishing, swimming, scuba diving, walking and jogging, socializing around a ground fire, camping, boat launching and surfing. “Their legal right to do so should only be curtailed in very narrow and compelling circumstances.”