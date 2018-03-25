PaliHi Baseball Opens League This Week

PaliHi head baseball coach Mike Voelkel’s Dolphins are 6-4 after starting preseason play on February 17 with a 2-1 win against Taft.

They defeated Brentwood 6-0 on March 5 and beat Taft 3-1 two days later. They were leading Granada Hills 6-2 on March 14 but were rained out in the bottom of the third.

“We’ve got some good talent this year,” said Voelkel, who has three sons, including one who played for the Atlanta Braves. “We have a good nucleus and some juniors, who have above-average baseball skills.

“The kids are grounded in an all-around fashion,” he said, and noted that in addition to baseball, his players also are strong academically and will once again be vying to be City Section champs with the highest-grade point average.

The 18-player roster includes three seniors, four sophomores, with the majority of the players juniors.

He has four returning varsity players this year seniors Jacob Kalt (shortstop), Josh Barzilai (pitcher) and Benji Taylor (catcher) and junior Will Coquillard (pitcher, first baseman).

Pitching should be strong this year. “We have good depth, we’re seven, eight deep,” Voelkel said, which includes lefty junior Kent Johnson and also sophomores Miles Kirschner, Cord Vanley and juniors Jared Brecher and Lucas Bruan.