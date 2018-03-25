Pacific Palisades Civic League Lists 10 Homes for Review at Monday Meeting

The Pacific Palisades Civic League will meet Monday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Tauxe Hall at the Community United Methodist Church, 801 Via de la Paz. The public is invited.

The agenda has two homes to review under New Business: 16032 Aiglon (remodel— first-floor expansion of two-story residence) and 535 Radcliffe (new two-story residence).

Under Old Business: 750 Swarthmore, 632 Radcliffe, 901 Fiske, 855 Hartzell, 764 Iliff, 500 El Medio, 545 Mt. Holyoke and 1023 Galloway.

For more information, contact office.ppcl@gmail.com.