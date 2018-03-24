Passings: Carrie Scott, 60; Mom, Wife, Friend

Carrie Beth Lutin Scott, who turned 60 on January 15, passed away at her Pacific Palisades home in the early morning March 14. It was where she wanted to be, surrounded by her family, looking out her window as the rising sun spread its light across the canyon.

Carrie grew up in Encino and often told the story of how Michael Jackson’s family lived around the corner, and how she met Ringo Starr at a neighborhood party.

She attended Birmingham High School, graduating a semester early in 1976, and started immediately at UC Santa Barbara.

Carrie transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder, where she graduated in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

During her junior year she wanted to do a semester at sea. Carrie asked her father if he would pay for it. He replied, “How much would that cost?”

“Around $9,000,” she said. Her father told her she’d have to earn it herself. Carrie went on Hollywood Squares and won not only $15,000, but also a car and trailer! She then went back to her father and negotiated extra spending money for the trip.

Her negotiating skills served her well in her 20 years of selling advertising space for the automotive industry. Her first year she was the top salesperson out of a 120-nationwide sales team.