PaliHi Wrestlers Named to All-Star California Team

Two wrestlers from Palisades High School were asked to join the California wrestling team for the ORCA Duals against Oregon and Washington wrestlers in Ashland, Oregon, on March 10. The triple dual between senior all-star teams saw California won the men’s competition.

Senior Hamzah Al-Saudi, who made PaliHi history by being the first wrestler to medal at state (195-pounds) this year, and Joseph Velado (170), who was second in the city, both aided in the victory.

Velado beat Luke Schults (Oregon) in a fall 1:27. Hamzah beat Janus Jackson (Oregon) by decision 8-2 and lost to Jarrad Dixon (Washington) 8-4.

Al-Saudi and Velado were also PaliHi co-captains this year, along with Jake Carpenter and Chance Chapman.