Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains to Hold Art Sale Exhibit Sunday

Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains will host an art exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, March 25, at the King Gillette Ranch Visitor Center, 26876 Mulholland Hwy., in Calabasas.

The work of 20 local artists features landscape and seascape paintings of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The National Wildlife Foundation will provide educational materials and information about the proposed Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing.

The Allied Artists group was founded more than 20 years ago and sponsors free monthly paint-outs on the second Saturday of the month at various locations. For more information, visit allied-artists.com.