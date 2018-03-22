PaliHi’s Lily Topputo Takes Second in Fresno Wrestling Tournament

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Palisades High School wrestler Lily Topputo took second in the 132-pound division at the USA Folk- style state wrestling tournament in Fresno on March 10.

Coach Aldo Juliano said the freshman pinned her first two opponents, both in the first period, and that included the wrestler that prevented her from going to state. (Only the first two girls advanced and Topputo was third.)

“There were 32 in the bracket,” Juliano said. “The girl who beat her [at USA Folk-style] has been wrestling since fifth grade.”

This is Topputo’s first year of wrestling and she was one of three girls on the PaliHi girls team, that also included senior Asley Osorio and freshman Savanah Newell.

There are 14 weight classes for girls and Juliano said if he could get 10 girls out for wrestling, there would be stipend for a girls’ coach and the girls would have their own team wrestling time.