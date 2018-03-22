New Pacific Palisades Caffe Luxxe to Host Saturday Event

There will be a pre-launch popup at the new Caffe Luxxe shop at 15200 Sunset Blvd. (in the Chase Bank building) from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 24, when a group of business owners sponsor a “Bake and Gather.”

Look for Caffee Luxxe hand-crafted espresso beverages; Sweet Laurel Bakery brownies and cake (dairy, grain and refined-sugar free); and Milo and Olive pastries. With every donation, customers will receive a card good for a free drink once the Palisades Caffe Luxxe is open.

Donations will support the EmpowHer Institute and TIME’S UP.