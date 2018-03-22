New Pacific Palisades Caffe Luxxe to Host Saturday Event

There will be a pre-launch popup at the new Caffe Luxxe shop at 15200 Sunset Blvd. (in the Chase Bank building) from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 24, when a group of business owners sponsor a “Bake and Gather.”

Look for Caffee Luxxe hand-crafted espresso beverages; Sweet Laurel Bakery brownies and cake (dairy, grain and refined-sugar free); and Milo and Olive pastries. With every donation, customers will receive a card good for a free drink once the Palisades Caffe Luxxe is open.

Donations will support the EmpowHer Institute and TIME’S UP.

Caffe Luxxe is set to open in Pacific Palisades in March 2018. Credit: Sue Pascoe

Author: Matt Sanderson

