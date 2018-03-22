Kay ‘N’ Dave’s in Pacific Palisades Officially Reopens

By Sue Pascoe

Kay ‘n’ Dave’s, the popular Mexican eatery at 15248 Sunset (at Antioch), which had been closed since October 2016 because of an electrical fire, officially re-opened on March 14.

Members of the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the restaurant’s return at 5:30 p.m., just in time for an early dinner.

One of the restaurant’s lunch customers, Parris Ward, wrote in an email to the News, “I enjoyed the soft opening at Kay ‘n’ Dave’s for lunch. Finally!” His sentiment was shared by many residents.

The restaurant’s interior looks almost the same as before the fire, but during the rebuilding, owners Dave and Jintana Licht applied for and received a liquor license that will allow margaritas to be served.