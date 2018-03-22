2018 Palisades Fourth of July Parade Theme Deadline is April 7

This will be the 70th Anniversary of the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade, and PAPA (Palisades Americanism Parade Association) is once again asking residents to submit a memorable parade theme.

Themes need to be short and winners are usually five words or less. Last year, Shirley Griffith won with “Palisades on Parade.” Enter more than once if you can’t decide which of your creative efforts is best.

Go to palisades4th.com and submit your best idea(s) by April 7 at midnight. If your theme is selected, you will be invited to ride in the parade with select family and friends atop a Station 69 fire truck, and the Palisades News will feature you in a story.