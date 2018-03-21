Tax Cuts, Jobs Act to be Discussed at Palisades Republican Club Meeting

The Pacific Palisades Republican Club will present an informational, non-partisan program on “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” (the law just passed by Congress) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

A panel discussion and presentation on the new tax law will be led by tax attorney Megan Jones and senior tax manager Thomas Ohlgren. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The event is free to the public and parking is free in the upper parking lot (23 spaces) and lower lot (22 spaces).

For more information, visit https://www.palisadesrepublicans.org/.