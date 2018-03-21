PaliHi Defends Tennis Title at All-American Tournament (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Palisades High School is the defending champion at the 19th National High School Tennis All-American Boys Invitational, which takes place on Friday and Saturday in Orange County.

The 16-team event is hosted by Corona del Mar High and features teams from Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Louisiana, Oregon, New York, Illinois and Arizona. Other teams from Southern California include Corona del Mar, Woodbridge, Peninsula and Arcadia.

The top-seeded team is Menlo of Atherton, No. 2 is University High (Orange County), third is Harvard-Westlake and fourth is PaliHi.

Featuring some of the best high school players in the country, Friday matches will take place at Corona del Mar and University, with Saturday’s championship and third-place matches set for the Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach.

Palisades is sending 16 players, who will compete in five singles and three doubles matches. Each team is guaranteed four matches, with match-play results from the two-day competition determining the order of finish.

Under head coach Bud Kling, PaliHi players who participated in this tournament in previous years and went onto college tennis were: Robbie Bellamy (USC), Ben Goldberg (UCLA), Max Licona (Redlands), RJ Sands (Penn), Lucas Bellamy (UCLA), Alex Giannini (Pacific), Joe Silvers (UC Riverside) and Brandon Clark (UC San Diego).