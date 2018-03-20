Palisades News Letters: Curfew on Local Beaches

(Editor’s note: Several readers said that after reading the February 21 article about the possibility of the overnight curfew being lifted on five local beaches, they wrote letters to the public officials, including Councilman Mike Bonin, and received the following reply from Bonin.)

Thanks for your email. I apologize if you were misinformed by a story in the Palisades News. Had the newspaper bothered to contact my office, they would have learned that the January 25 [mitigated] negative declaration [from the L.A. City Recreation and Parks], which sought to remove the curfew for parts of several beaches in Los Angeles, was done at the urging of the office of the City Attorney, absent consultation with or notification of any of the elected officials who represent the coastal area. When my office was notified, we contacted the Department of Recreation & Parks and asked them to withdraw the negative declaration, which I understand they have done. If the department has any intention to reissue the negative declaration, I will oppose it.