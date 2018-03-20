Palisades High School Offers Experienced Aids in Selecting Colleges

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The Palisades High School College Center encourages students to take ownership of their college searches, but also to relax through this sometimes hectic time.

“We try to make it an adventure for them and not an anxiety-ridden process,” said head college adviser Ruth Grubb. “There is a school out there for everybody. We tell them ‘Aim high if you want to, but it’s also perfectly okay to go to a community college.’ A student might not be ready to move far away or might want to save money or might need time, while other students are happy to move 3,000 miles away. Everyone is different.”

Grubb noted that researchers have found only 3 percent of teens take a direct path through a chosen college major to planned career goals, such as majoring in pre-med and becoming a doctor.

Instead, the vast majority take a more circuitous route that includes exploring various opportunities and eventually finding their paths in often unanticipated ways.

The choice of a college is a beginning to venturing into the world as an adult, and the College Center works to support students as they navigate this sometimes confusing path.

As counselors, “We are training them to have ownership of this process,” said Grubb, a Palisadian who grew up in Wales and was introduced to the American college application process when her three children went through PaliHi. “It’s the move to adulthood, because once they go to college, they have to do this. The parents cannot do it for them, and we want them to be engaged in their futures.”

Pali’s process begins in freshman year, when students are assigned guidance coun- selors who work to enroll teens in the appropriate classes based on their skills and college or career goals.

Then in late January, freshmen are encouraged to create accounts on the website Naviance, which allows them to input information about themselves, ranging from interests to grade point average, so they can begin to increase their awareness and knowledge of potential colleges.

The site makes suggestions and also shows each student how s/he might compare with other Pali students who have been accepted into particular colleges. In addition, the center’s four counselors encourage students to explore colleges both locally and when traveling out of town to get a feel for some potential schools.

As sophomores, most students are advised to take the PSAT and may wander into the Center to ask various questions or browse through the center’s offerings.

Midway through junior year, the college application process becomes much more focused. Juniors schedule appointments at the center, and the counselors make presentations to all of the English classes to introduce themselves and provide guidance on aspects of the college selection process.