Palisades Crime: Man Arrested For Robbery at PCH Business

The following March 19, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
Robbery
14700 Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/18/18 at 3:15 AM. A 42-year-old male was arrested for robbery after smashing a window to enter victim’s business and demanding victim’s property.
Burglary
- 300 Grenola, 3/14/18 btwn 10 AM and 10:20 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked window and ransacked various rooms. No property was reported stolen.
- 1000 Corsica Dr, 3/15/18 at 8:45 PM. A 26 year old male was arrested for burglary after victim returned home and discovered the suspect had pried open a door to enter victim’s home.
Burglary/Theft From Vehicle
- 15200 De Pauw, btwn 3/9/18 at 6 PM and 3/10/18 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a bag and clothing.
- 600 Las Lomas Ave, btwn 3/11/18 at 12 PM and 3/12/18 at 7:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money, sunglasses, and a headset.
- 600 Bienveneda, btwn 3/11/18 at 5 PM and 3/12/18 at 8:15 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took an ID badge and glasses case.
- 14700 Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/13/18 btwn 1:20 PM and 1:23 PM. The suspect took a bag from victim’s vehicle while victim was pumping gas into her vehicle.
Theft
- 17300 Sunset, 3/10/18 btwn 7:30 AM and 8 AM. The suspect (female white, brown hair, 5’6″ 150 lb, 40 years) took food and alcoholic beverages from victim’s business and fled in a white Fiat 2 door.
- 17300 Sunset, 3/18/18 at 8:30 AM . The suspect (identified) took food and alcoholic beverages from victim’s business and fled in a white Fiat 2 door.
DUI
1400 Allenford, 3/18/18 at 4 PM. A 34-year-old female was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.
Social Icons