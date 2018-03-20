Dining With Grace: Duke’s Malibu

In case you have missed out on the new Hawaiian look at Duke’s, it is outstanding. The relaxing Hawaiian setting is so inviting that you can’t wait to look at the menu—if you can tear yourself away from gazing out the windows at the ocean.

The ocean view is most compelling at any hour. For us, it was at lunchtime and we enjoyed sampling from the menu of Hawaiian starters, salads, fascinating fish dishes and Mainlander items such as Duke’s classic burger.

My friend Carl and I decided to share a Lilikoi ceviche starter, which turned out to be great. Served with a small bag of tortilla chips to dip into the ceviche of small bits of red onion, garlic, cilantro, avocado, tomato and jalapeño pepper along with bits of fresh fish in a lime/lemon juice, this was an enticing beginning to our lunch.

There were many other offerings from which to select, such as crispy coconut shrimp, blackened sashimi, Korean sticky ribs, fresh fish chowder and Maui onion soup. Starter prices vary from $8 to $12 for the ceviche, $15 for the poke tacos, and $17 for the crab cake.

The Swimmers menu caught my eye with everything from fish tacos ($14) and a fish sandwich to fish and chips ($15). Even more compelling, however, were the roasted Duke’s fish ($17), and for me, the sauteed MacNut and herb- crusted mahi mahi ($18). The fresh fish, crisply coated with a dusting of parmesan and panko breadcrumbs, was excellent.