Palisades News Letters: Focus on the Predators

mind) tend to belittle the serious nature of the true crimes of violence involving force and physical harm. The latter rightfully deserve society’s attention and remedy.

Sue’s right about the unpleasant stuff that goes on when men decide that a “move” is in order. Increase the physical distance, (move off). Look him straight in the eye and say, “I don’t think that’s funny.” But leave the high-road indignation to what matters.

Julia Whitcombe

