Pacific Palisades’ Ramis Sadrieh Attends Consumer Electronics Show Show

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Sadrieh updated the Palisades Optimist Club about the future of technology after attending the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“This was my 17th year attending the show,”Sadrieh said. “It was one of the most mind-boggling I’ve ever been to.”

He described how more than 2.7 million sq. ft. of show room was devoted to electronic and digital gadgets—some practical, some in the design stage and some that may never make it to the consumer market.

Sadrieh, a PaliHi grad who obtained a degree in math and computer science from UCLA in 1997, said one of the oddest booths belonged to Netflix, which was promoting its upcoming Altered Carbon series they are producing, in which a “sleeve” (a spare body) is available to transfer your consciousness into—because “nobody lives forever.”

Psychasec, a fictional tech company in the series, was on display, and conventiongoers learned it’s a radical new technology that would allow one to take on the life of someone else, any age, any gender or any height.