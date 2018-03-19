Michael Edlen: Escrow Challenges and Solutions

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

We are frequently asked what kinds of things can come up during transactions that might result in an escrow falling apart, how often it occurs, and what the agents need do to keep the escrow together.

Considering the length and complexity of any real estate transaction, there are numerous opportunities for things to go wrong. Even in a robust market such as we have had for four years, escrow falls out 20-25 percent of the time.

If the seller does not have a solid backup buyer lined up, it can be costly to have to start the marketing process all over. This is due to the difficulties in generating “new- listing energy” weeks after having already begun the process.

Real estate agents work with a wide variety of issues to keep escrows intact. Those with a long-term perspective have the added benefit of wisdom that comes through experience, and their perspective is invaluable.

There are several skills agents must have developed to accomplish long-term perspective, consistently and successfully, without being attached to the outcome. These include being clear and honest thinkers, resourceful problem solvers, emotional buffers and supportive therapists. Communication skills required include being detailed, focused on all issues, patient and keeping a sense of humor.