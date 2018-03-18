Stepping Back in Time at Rae’s

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

You’ve driven by it numerous times on Pico Boulevard, but like most Westsiders, you’ve probably never considered stopping for a meal at this old-fashioned diner.

Rae’s restaurant has been around since the days when you could actually find a parking spot in Santa Monica. Rae’s turns 60 this year and is still plugging along for those locals who don’t mind a little grit and authenticity with their meals.

As our monthly lunch group entered the restaurant, we were convinced Rae’s must have been where they shot the movie Time Stood Still. The modest menu prices also underscored the apparent time-warp that has occurred here since 1958.

But after recent trips to the glitzy Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills and Madeo’s in West Hollywood, our group welcomed a meal that cost less than a down payment on our last automobile. However, Barry said he was leaning toward ordering five hamburgers in an effort to match the tabs we encountered at those upscale spots.

Our special guest this trip was I.C. “Chuck” Rapoport, a longtime Palisadian who has enjoyed two successful creative careers. He began working as a photojournalist for Paris Match, the French weekly picture magazine, and photographed notable world figures including Fidel Castro, shortly after the Cuban revolution.