Viewpoint: PaliHi’s ‘Off to College Fund’ Seeks Donations

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

My favorite days in the fall are when I read college application essays by seniors at Palisades High School. I often help students brainstorm about topics that will allow a college to get to know them better, which is really the point of the essay.

Most of the kids I work with come from families that can’t afford a writing coach or a personal college counselor and try to write what they think a college will want to hear: usually about some sort of community-service project.

But colleges want to know what makes this teenager unique, and so we start talking.

For example, a kid who got up at 5 a.m. to take a train and then two buses to get to Pali on time didn’t at first think that was worthy of writing about. His assumption was that everyone would work that hard to go to school— that the 90 minutes of travel time was nothing special.

Or the kid who came to this country as an elementary school student, speaking only Farsi, yet gradually not only learned to speak fluent English, but served as an interpreter or her family. She also found a part-time job to help support the family when her father lost his job.

Another student was raising his sibling. Why? His single mother worked as a nanny for a family in the Palisades, and the hours she worked were at the family’s whim.

Why didn’t the mother quit? According to the student, his mom wanted her kids to be in a good school and was able to use the address for her kids. There was no bitterness that his mom was sometime gone on weekends.