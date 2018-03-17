Palisades Homeless Task Force Meeting on Monday To Discuss ‘Enablers’

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness will host a meeting on Monday, March 19, about how people enable not only alcoholics or drug users, but also the homeless.

Dr. Aaron Fisher, who is affiliated with the La Vie Counseling Center of Santa Monica and Pasadena, will discuss how to recognize and understand why acts of intended help in our own families and other relationships may actually hinder those we care about.

Fisher will speak about how decisions related to homelessness and how our efforts to “help” may be counterintuitive. He has experience working with homeless men at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row and the Lazarus Homeless Shelter.

The free public meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real.

For more information about the counseling center, visit http://www.laviecounseling.org.