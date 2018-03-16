Palisadian Jeff Lorber Wins Grammy Award

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

On January 28, longtime Palisadian Jeff Lorber won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for his 26th album, “Prototype.” This was Lorber’s seventh nomination and first win.

Lorber, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, is a multifaceted musician who plays both piano and guitar. “I’m basically an all-around musician who does various kinds of work that I can get,” he told the News.

At age 4, Lorber started his musical career with piano lessons. “I grew up in a musical family,” he said. “My mom played [the piano] . . . and I went to bed every night listening to her play Debussy or Rachmaninoff.”

During Lorber’s childhood, Bob Dylan rose to prominence, bringing folk music into the mainstream. Lorber, however, found jazz more to his taste.

“One of my cousins was into jazz, so while all my other cousins were playing ‘Blowing in the Wind,’ I’d be down in the basement with him playing the drums.”

Lorber continued to gravitate towards jazz, choosing to study it at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“When I went to Berklee it was very jazz-oriented. Unlike a lot of music schools, they’re really a vocational school . . . The education I got there was great because it was perfectly designed for problem-solving.”

After spending a year at Berklee, Lorber moved to Portland, Oregon, where he founded the Jeff Lorber Fusion band. Their first album came out in 1977.

“The original band was a pretty tight unit,” Lorber said. “Kenny G was my sax player for five or six years. I helped him get his record deal.”

Today, Lorber works with different musicians on each of his albums. “Everybody’s kind of got their own schedules and projects and stuff,” he said, “so it becomes whoever I can get.”