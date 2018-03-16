Malibu Orchid Society to Present Annual Auction

Orchid growers and hybridizers in Southern California and from abroad will participate in the Malibu Orchid Society’s annual auction on Tuesday, March 20 at the Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

The auction will include a selection of unique and unusual orchids for both beginners and advanced growers.

The orchids may be previewed at 6:30 p.m.; the auction begins at 7 p.m.

Orchid expert Doug Overstreet will conduct the auction and provide culture tips on all auctioned plants.

This year’s fundraiser will also feature a Sales Table, with orchids and other plants, including succulents, cacti and other unusual plants from donors, members and residents. Light refreshments will be served. Attendance is free.

For more information, visit malibuorchidsociety.org.