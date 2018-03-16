How to Help Keep Homeless on the Streets

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

My greatest regret is that early on, the simple acts of giving money and donations to Margaret have now prolonged her situation and caused her decline over two decades,” said a Pacific Palisades resident to the News.

Margaret, a well-known homeless woman who has lived on the streets of the Palisades for more than 20 years, recently told a man that her car (an aging Jaguar) had been damaged.

The man reported on Nextdoor Palisades, “Margaret, the homeless gal who lives at Gelson’s, needs expensive work done on her car. A hit-and-run driver has damaged her Jaguar that she sleeps in. Gelson’s has agreed to match dollar for dollar any donations you can offer. Please drop off at the manager’s desk. Thank you for your thoughtfulness in looking after our own!”

Nice gesture it seemed, but the story had important elements that were not true.

The News contacted Gelson’s to see if they had offered to match donated money to help repair her car. The answer was no. Some employees at Gelson’s, who spoke to the News off the record, said they didn’t appreciate how Margaret would go into the upstairs restroom to wash her hair and body, tying up the restroom for employees.