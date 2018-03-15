Passings: Nanette Fabray, 97; Actress

Nanette Fabray, the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades from 1967 to 1969, died on February 22 at her home in Palos Verdes Estates. She was 97.

The award-winning musical comedy star was born Ruby Nanette Bernadette Theresa on October 27, 1920 in San Diego. Her father, Raoul, was a train conductor, and her mother, Lily, took in boarders.

The family lived in Los Angeles and as a child Nanette studied tap dance, making her debut at the Million Dollar Theater when she was three.

After graduating from Hollywood High School in 1939, Nanette entered Los Angeles Junior College, but withdrew a few months later. She had trouble learning because of an undiagnosed hearing impairment.

After being diagnosed with otosclerosis, a disorder of the middle ear, Fabray later said: “It was a revelation to me. All these years I had thought I was stupid, but in reality, I had a hearing problem.”

She made her film debut with Bette Davis in “The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex” (1939). Although she studied opera at Juilliard for a short time, she preferred musical theater and became well known on the Broadway stage in the 1940s and early 1950s.

In 1949, Fabray won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Susan Cooper in the musical “Love Life.” Four years later she co-starred in the movie “The Band Wagon” with Fred Astaire and Jack Buchanan. The three of them performed the classic stage number “Triplets.”