Palisades High School Students Walk Out In Support of Parkland Shooting Victims

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Hundreds of Palisades High School students joined the national student walkout Wednesday in support of Parkland school shooting victims and victims in similar shootings over the years.

The students walked up Bowdoin, some carrying signs like “Are Our Lives Worth Your Guns” or “Arms Are for Hugging, Not Shooting.” They then returned to campus, where 17 desks, each holding a flower and a short obituary, symbolized the lost lives in last month’s school shooting.

A substantial crowd also took time to hear fellows students read an obituary about each of the dead students and teachers. Local government officials, including Community Council president Maryam Zar, City Councilman Mike Bonin and representatives from the offices of the mayor, Board of Supervisors, and LAUSD school board, then spoke to the crowd to share their backing of the student endeavor.

One of the student organizers, Hallie McRae, 15, said, “We really want to stand with the students nationwide, make a change and push for safer schools.”