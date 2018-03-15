Boxing Program to be Offered at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center for People with Parkinson’s

Rock Steady Boxing, a unique exercise program that adapts pro boxing techniques for people with Parkinson’s disease, has just launched in Los Angeles and classes will be held at Gerry Blank’s Martial Arts studio in the 881 Alma Real building.



There will be an open house this Saturday, March 17, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., a nonprofit organization, was founded in Indianapolis in 2006 with six participants. Participation has steadily increased to more than 155 members today, including men and women ranging in age from 35 to 90. Classes are geared to people at all stages of Parkinson’s disease.

Classes will be held Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and involve non-contact boxing, stretching, jump-roping, balancing and agility exercises led by expert, certified coaches.

For more information, visit rocksteadyboxingla.com.