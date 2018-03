Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, Legally Blonde JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

SHOW TIMES at Paul Revere Middle School:

Friday, March 16 – 7pm

Saturday, March 17 – 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, March 18 – 2:30pm

TICKETS: $10 students, $15 general admission, $20-$25 reserved seating. To purchase tickets online go to: https://revere-pep-drama.ticketleap.com.